Anthony Martial's wife receives vile racist abuse on Instagram

Anthony Martial's wife has revealed sick and unacceptable racist messages she received online in the wake of Manchester United's defeat to Sheffield United earlier this week.
Martial and Axel Tuanzebe were both targeted with sick racist abuse on social media following United's 2-1 home defeat on Wednesday evening.
Tuanzebe even had to delete a post on Instagram following the vile messages he had received.
Martial was another of the players to come in for criticism, having not scored for nearly a month now.
And his wife, Melanie, has now shared the abusive messages she has been sent on Instagram about her husband.
United later released a statement on the club's website condemning the racism whilst also calling for social media companies to better police their platforms.
Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game.
We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also.
Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative.
Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has also backed the club's statement in calling for social media platforms to do more to stop the abusers having a voice.
I think the social media platforms need to be looked at, yeah.
If you can create an anonymous account and abuse people, it's not right. We'll work together with everyone to stop this nonsense.
It's just incredible we have these scenes still, this abuse in 2021.
We've been campaigning for a long time now with the Premier League and I think it's working but there are still some people that haven't got it.
They hide behind social media, be anonymous and it's unacceptable and it's disgusting.
They're not Man United fans when this happens. You have to feel sorry for these individuals.