Antonio Cassano fell victim to NUTELLA, gained 14 kilos in 7 months at Real Madrid

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has claimed that he piled on 14 kilos in seven months at Real Madrid by binge eating Nutella, the tasty hazelnut treat.
The ex-AS Roma star spent two unhappy years at the Bernabéu between 2006 and 2008, a period when the club had the talent of David Beckham, Ronaldo, and Raúl in the squad.
His time in the Spanish capital was rocked by fitness issues, and towards the end of the 2006/07 season, the club began giving him fines for every gram he remained over his playing weight.
And only now has the 38-year-old revealed why he endured such a battle to keep in shape.
Speaking to Christian Vieri on his former teammate's Twitch channel, Cassano said:
When I arrived at Real Madrid, I lost 12 kilos immediately. Then [Fabio] Cannavaro arrived and I put them back on. One of the sponsors at Real Madrid was Nutella, and every month they gave us five kilos.
When [Fabio] Capello was in charge I scored two goals in two games and felt like I was the king of the world. After that he replaced me in the first half against Lyon and I fought with him.
He took me out of the team and I gained 14 kilos in seven months. I was eating Nutella straight out of the jar. By the spoonful.
Cassano played 29 times for Los Blancos, scoring four goals, before the club ran out of patience and flogged him to Sampdoria.