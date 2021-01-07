Arsène Wenger recalls how Sol Campbell quietly signed for Arsenal in 2001

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has recalled how he quietly snatched Sol Campbell from their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Until I presented Sol Campbell to the press, nobody could have ever imagined him in an Arsenal shirt.
This transfer remained secret amongst the four of us: him, his agent, David and me. That cannot happen anymore in modern football because there are so many people involved in a transfer.
We walked around the house in the countryside at night. I knew that it would cause heated debates in London, but I was truly convinced by the player.
I thought he was capable of facing the adversity. For me, it was easy because everybody was conscious that I had signed a great player. But for him, it was more complicated.
Campbell has since been labelled "Judas" by Spurs supporters after repeated assurances from the former England international that he would stay at White Hart Lane.
A couple of months later he returned to White Hart Lane for the first time and was given a vitriolic and hostile reception.
And Wenger wasn't happy about the personal abuse that Campbell received, whilst he also suggested he regrets having signed the centre-back.
I knew that it would cause heated debates in London, but I was truly convinced by the player. I thought he was capable of facing the adversity.
For me, it was easy because everybody was conscious that I had signed a great player. But for him, it was more complicated.
The situation was really stressful for Sol and he told me afterwards how severe it became. He couldn't go to certain places for dinner or walk freely in London because of the anger of the Tottenham fans.
In hindsight, I'm not sure if I would sign him again bearing in mind the difficulties he faced.
Campbell proved to be a great signing for the Gunners, though, as he went on to win two Premier League titles and three FA Cups during his five seasons with the club.