Ex-Aston Villa player handed two-year prison sentence for sex tape broadcast

Former Aston Villa defender Antonio Luna has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for sharing a sex tape of a threesome without consent.
According to the sentence made public on Tuesday, Luna, who played in the Premier League between 2013 and 2015, and his former Eibar teammate Sergi Enrich engaged in consensual sexual activity with a young woman in 2016.
They filmed the action without her consent and later shared it with other people via messages on WhatsApp, leading to the video appearing six months later.
The publication of the video led the woman, who told the players to stop filming during the sexual act, to experience psychological problems.
She was forced to take six months off work and sought professional help and took medication to cope with the stress.
At the time of the video's publication, both men released a statement apologising to the victim and expressing their regret that the video had appeared online.
The two players were ordered to pay a combined €100,000 in legal costs plus an additional €10,000 to the victim.
The sentence was made by a judge of the Criminal Court number three of San Sebastián, aS the pair - then both played for Eibar - pleaded guilty to "divulging personal information of a sexual life".
Luna and Enrich, though, will avoid jail as defendants in Spain without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of two years or under on probation, provided they have committed a non-violent crime.
Meanwhile, a third individual, Eibar's former midfielder Eddy Silvestre, who had been accused of spreading the video after receiving it, has been acquitted of the accusation.