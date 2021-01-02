Female pundit deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments

Pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after she received a barrage of online abuse following a tweet by Leeds United.
Carney, who won 144 England caps, was targeted on social media after she suggested the coronavirus pandemic helped Leeds secure promotion to the top flight last season.
Speaking as a TV pundit during Amazon Prime's coverage of Leeds' 5-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, the 33-year-old said:
I actually think they got promoted because of Covid in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don't know if they would have got up if they didn't have that break.
Leeds responded with a sarcastic tweet alongside a clip of Carney's comments, prompting fears it would provoke a torrent of abuse aimed toward the ex-England international.
🤔 “Promoted because of Covid”— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 29, 2020
🙂 Won the league by 10 points
👋 Hi @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/Ctz18sksZA
Many have hit out at the behaviour from Leeds and called for the club to take the tweet down, which they have yet to do.
Whether you agree with the comment or not, singling out & ridiculing an individual on an official club account is not what we’re here for. Karen Carney is a well-informed pundit. This tweet is inciteful & inappropriate. Not a good look now, or at any time.#WomeninFootball https://t.co/0kosRyCZ9x— Women in Football (@WomeninFootball) December 30, 2020
Just when you thought people were actually starting to like you as a club.. @LUFC atrocious behaviour by your social platform. Cyber bullying a female pundit and opening her up to mass online abuse for DOING HER JOB AND HAVING HER OPINION! @karenjcarney we Stan ✊🏼 https://t.co/fftpFoLgzP— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) December 30, 2020
Shame. Shame. Shame. Thicken up that skin y’all. Also, don’t come for @karenjcarney she’s a National treasure 🤩 https://t.co/asIul7GGEX— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 30, 2020
Carney is hardly the first sportsperson to be forced off social media by cyberbullying.
Last week, Arsenal goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson deleted his Twitter account after receiving abuse on social media following his mistake in a Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City.