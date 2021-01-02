 Female pundit deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments | inside World Soccer


Female pundit deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Karen Carney of England in action during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Qualifier between Belgium and England held at Stadium Den Dreef Oud Heverlee Leuven on September 20, 2016 in Leuven, Belgium
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GETTY IMAGES

Pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after she received a barrage of online abuse following a tweet by Leeds United.

Carney, who won 144 England caps, was targeted on social media after she suggested the coronavirus pandemic helped Leeds secure promotion to the top flight last season.

Speaking as a TV pundit during Amazon Prime's coverage of Leeds' 5-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, the 33-year-old said:

I actually think they got promoted because of Covid in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don't know if they would have got up if they didn't have that break.

Leeds responded with a sarcastic tweet alongside a clip of Carney's comments, prompting fears it would provoke a torrent of abuse aimed toward the ex-England international.

A storm of online abuse did follow and they are understood to have increased each day since Leeds tweeted the clip, which has been viewed more than 5.9 million times.

Many have hit out at the behaviour from Leeds and called for the club to take the tweet down, which they have yet to do.

With the abuse getting worse and worse, and with the majority of it sexist, Carney chose to delete her Twitter account on Friday.

Carney is hardly the first sportsperson to be forced off social media by cyberbullying.

Last week, Arsenal goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson deleted his Twitter account after receiving abuse on social media following his mistake in a Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City.

