Female soccer player joins OnlyFans after being sacked by Charlton

Former Charlton Athletic player Madeleine Wright has launched an OnlyFans account after she was let go by the club last month.
Wright was given the boot by Charlton in early December after controversial videos of her inhaling from a balloon and swigging champagne whilst driving her Range Rover were uploaded to Snapchat.
The 22-year-old had previously been investigated by former club Millwall after she filmed a friend holding a dog with its paws on the steering wheel.
Now Wright has decided to showcase her talents off the pitch by setting up an OnlyFans page.
Wright has decided to showcase her talents off the pitch by setting up an OnlyFans page, which she announced on social media.
Wright is the latest in a growing list of athletes which also includes Australia's Angelina Graovac and Renee Gracie to join the platform.
OnlyFans, which has boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is technically open to anyone - from physical fitness experts to musicians and cooks - but it's best known for NSFW material.
Content creators charge subscription fees for exclusive content, put up pay-per-view posts, and generate income from tips and livestreams.