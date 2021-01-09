 Germany World Cup winner has full set of 151 original Pokémon cards | inside World Soccer


Germany World Cup winner has full set of 151 original Pokémon cards

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Christoph Kramer of Germany celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Photo: Matthias Hangst/GETTY IMAGES

Germany and Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer has done what many Pokémon fans can only dream of - by owning a full set of all 151 original cards.

The 29-year-old may have won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, but one of the finer achievements in his life might just be a full set of 151 original Pokémon cards.

To the envy of every 90s kid going, the former Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum player recently gave people a glimpse into his impressive collection.

Germany and Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer shows off his full set of all 151 original Pokémon cards
Photos: Instagram/chrikra23

The fascinating world of Pokémon and the memorabilia that comes with it has become a serious hobby for millions of fans since it's release in the mid 1990s.

Speaking to SPORTbible about his hobby, Kramer said:

I guess every child born in the 90's was a huge Pokémon fan.

It was great to collect the cards in primary school and it was always a kind of a childhood dream to have them all.

I have to say that I bought some cards aswell, but I didn't pay lots. I don't know exactly how much the value is, but I hope the time plays for me, like we would say in German. But I would never sell them.

on Saturday, January 09, 2021
 
