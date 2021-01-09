Germany World Cup winner has full set of 151 original Pokémon cards

Germany and Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer has done what many Pokémon fans can only dream of - by owning a full set of all 151 original cards.
The 29-year-old may have won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, but one of the finer achievements in his life might just be a full set of 151 original Pokémon cards.
To the envy of every 90s kid going, the former Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum player recently gave people a glimpse into his impressive collection.
The fascinating world of Pokémon and the memorabilia that comes with it has become a serious hobby for millions of fans since it's release in the mid 1990s.
Speaking to SPORTbible about his hobby, Kramer said:
I guess every child born in the 90's was a huge Pokémon fan.
It was great to collect the cards in primary school and it was always a kind of a childhood dream to have them all.
I have to say that I bought some cards aswell, but I didn't pay lots. I don't know exactly how much the value is, but I hope the time plays for me, like we would say in German. But I would never sell them.