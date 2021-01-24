Leroy Sané regrets getting infamous Manchester City back tattoo

Germany winger Leroy Sané has admitted that he regretted his infamous back tattoo, which he got when he was still a Manchester City player.
The 25-year-old caused some debate when he revealed the inkwork back in 2017.
Sané actually has a picture of himself across his entire back, with the image of his goal celebration against AS Monaco during the 2016/17 season.
The former Schalke 04 forward also, of course, was wearing a City shirt on the picture.
And when he refused to sign a new contract at the Etihad and moved to Bayern Munich last summer, Sané obviously needed to get that changed.
So, it's probably not too surprising to hear that he now has some regret over the tattoo.
Speaking to DER SPIEGEL in an interview, Sané said:
I was young. Today, I would make a different decision. I was someone who first had to run into the wall, especially when I was young, even if it hurt, in order to learn from it.
I was amazed that this topic got so big in the media. I was still an absolute youngster. In Germany there were players much more important than me, and yet this tattoo was debated.