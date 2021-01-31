 René Higuita's daughter recreates father's naked photoshoot (NSFW) | inside World Soccer


René Higuita's daughter recreates father's naked photoshoot (NSFW)

Sunday, January 31, 2021

René Higuita's daughter recreates father's naked photoshoot
Photo: Instagram/pamehiguita

Daughter of legendary Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita has posed for a raunchy naked photoshoot - decades after her father did the same thing.

Higuita Sr, who was known to have a flamboyant personality both on and off the field, once posed for the cameras with nothing on but his gloves, covering his manhood with just a football.

And daughter Pamela, a celebrity in her native Colombia, decided to emulate her dad's antics by posing in the same way for a photoshoot.

Pamela Higuita poses for a raunchy naked photoshoot
Pamela Higuita poses for a raunchy naked photoshoot
Pamela Higuita poses for a raunchy naked photoshoot
Photos: Instagram/pamehiguita

Higuita Sr rose to superstardom at the 1990 World Cup in Italy with his high-risk "sweeper-keeper" playing style.

However, the 54-year-old was perhaps best known for inventing the "scorpion kick" he used to make a save against England at Wembley in 1995.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, January 31, 2021
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License