René Higuita's daughter recreates father's naked photoshoot (NSFW)

Daughter of legendary Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita has posed for a raunchy naked photoshoot - decades after her father did the same thing.
Higuita Sr, who was known to have a flamboyant personality both on and off the field, once posed for the cameras with nothing on but his gloves, covering his manhood with just a football.
And daughter Pamela, a celebrity in her native Colombia, decided to emulate her dad's antics by posing in the same way for a photoshoot.
Higuita Sr rose to superstardom at the 1990 World Cup in Italy with his high-risk "sweeper-keeper" playing style.
However, the 54-year-old was perhaps best known for inventing the "scorpion kick" he used to make a save against England at Wembley in 1995.