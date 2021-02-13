Chester FC forced to abandon Zoom meeting after broadcast interrupted by porn

A Zoom meeting of Chester FC supporters had to be cut short when hackers hijacked the call with porn.
More than 170 fans had logged into Thursday night's meeting of the supporter-owned club to discuss club matters and the season so far amid ongoing uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Joint-manager Anthony Johnson was due to stage a Q&A before a topless woman appeared on the screen forcing the meeting to come to an abrupt end.
The X-rated footage was shown in the frame of an attendee with the name labelled as "Lynn Davis".
Fan group City Fan United, who organised the meeting, apologised for the incident in a statement.
Due to the offensive material that appeared during our Zoom meeting this evening, we were forced to bring our meeting to a close earlier than anticipated.
Apologies to anyone that was offended by the material that suddenly appeared on the meeting, and we removed it as quickly as possible, but unfortunately repeated attempts meant we had no alternative but to close the meeting.
We were at the point where Anthony Johnson was about to do a Q&A, so we will put a separate article together to provide you with the answers that he was going to give to your questions, in the very near future.
Again, apologies for the events that were completely out of our hands this evening.
Chester chairman Andrew Morris told Chester Live that the incident was "entirely unsuitable" - but joked the club could see a 'surge of members'.
It's always great to have so many people on a Zoom call. Sadly there were some people who obviously joined with a different agenda than talking about the challenges of non-league football!
It's obviously entirely unsuitable with what we believe as a club but we don't take ourselves too seriously.
I'm sorry if anybody was offended about it. But what we missed out on the meeting, the interview with Jonno, will be shared out later. It was a very serious meeting looking at how the club will move forward so at least it happened near the end.
But it certainly made for a very interesting CFU membership. Hopefully we will get a surge on members from the meeting although I am not sure we will be accepting one of them!
Chester, who are co-managed by both Johnson and Bernard Morley, are currently second in the National League North, but has voted to declare the season null and void due to financial reasons.
The club are waiting for the votes of other teams to see whether the current season will be scrapped or clubs will be told to play on despite financial concerns.