Indian soccer club sack coach for 'unacceptable' rape analogy

Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC have sacked coach Stuart Baxter for using an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision.
The former England Under-19s boss made his remarks after his side lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur on Monday, with Odisha denied a penalty late in the game.
You need decisions to go your way and they didn't.
I don't know when we're going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.
Odisha immediately offered an unreserved apology for the awful analogy.
The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.
We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologise and the club management will handle this matter internally.
And the club decided to take things further on Tuesday, confirming they had parted ways with the 67-year-old, whose contract was due to finish at the end of the season.
Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.
Baxter has played and coached all over the world, having two spells with the South African national team as well as coaching in Japan, Sweden, Finland, Turkey and Portugal.