Notts County striker scores Puskas Award candidate vs Oxford City

Notts County striker Elisha Sam is sure to have put himself in contention for the FIFA Puskás Award with one of the most remarkable goals of 2021 so far.
The 23-year-old was playing for the National League side in the Buildbase FA Trophy against Oxford City at Meadow Lane on Saturday.
With the score tied 1-1 in the 73rd minute, Sam scored an absolutely majestic backheeled volley which went across the globe.
Adam Chicksen swung in a cross from the left-wing into the penalty area, where Sam swivelled and acrobatically flicked the ball past City keeper Ben Dudzinski.
After the match, the Belgian forward said that his wondergoal was the greatest he has ever scored.
It's unbelievable. After I saw the defender I thought I cannot go for the header so I thought I'm just gonna do this. And then when I touched it, I saw it was a good touch and then I saw it go over the goalkeeper.
In my head, I went crazy. But I just really enjoyed the moment. So this was what's coming up in my mind. I am happy. It was the best goal I have ever scored.