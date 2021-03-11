Aberdeen fan bizarrely listed among favourites for vacant Aberdeen job

A group of Aberdeen fans managed to get a fake manager listed by a bookmaker as among the favourites for the club's vacant manager's job.
The Scottish outfit are on the hunt for a new manager following Monday's departure of long-serving boss Derek McInnes, who had been at the club for eight years.
So naturally the bookies quickly posted odds on the next Dons boss, with former Aberdeen player Stephen Glass the current favourite.
And Dons fan Ross Nicholson is as surprised as anyone to find himself thrust into the mix for the role.
For a brief spell, Nicholson was somehow priced up at 10/1 with Sky Bet for the Aberdeen job, the same odds as former Dons player Alex McLeish.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, the 21-year-old explained how he ended up alongside some managerial heavyweights in the running for one of the biggest jobs in Scottish football.
Me and my pals were all looking at the odds coming out, all wanting to know who the new manager will be, and one of my them thought "Why not, we'll chance it".
So he contacted a betting company on Twitter and gave them my name, asking for the odds on me to be the next manager.
The betting firms do their checks and see if an actual person exists with this information, so I was thinking that will be the end of it.
Then one of my pals searched the internet and came across a goalkeeper with my name in New Zealand.
His pals even made a fake Wikipedia page that lists his current club as Czech side Diznei Exeest (Doesn't Exist), which should probably have tipped Sky Bet off.
After his unlikely rise to prominence caused a stir on social media, Nicholson is clinging to hope of a call from the Aberdeen chairman.
I was expecting Dave Cormack to send me a message and maybe get me in the hotseat for a day. I'm still waiting for that.