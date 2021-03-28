Harry Kane refuses to rule out Tottenham exit

Harry Kane has left his Tottenham Hotspur future hanging in the balance by refusing to commit his future to the club.
Kane joined Spurs as an 11-year-old and has spent his entire professional career with the North London side.
To date, he has scored 215 goals in 327 appearances in all competitions, making him Spurs' second highest scorer of all time behind club legend Jimmy Greaves.
But to be 27, a World Cup Golden Boot winner, acknowledged as one of the world's best strikers but having no trophies is a mightily uncomfortable place to be.
EFL Cup and Champions League runners-up medals are as close as Kane has come to silverware, although he will receive another chance to break that duck in April when Tottenham take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
But with Tottenham unsure of Champions League football next season and unlikely to be title contenders in the near future, Kane will have to decide whether he sticks it out at his boyhood club or moves to a team more likely to challenge for trophies.
Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester United and City are likely to express an interest in Kane this summer.
However, the England skipper gave a guarded response when asked by reporters about whether he needed to quit Tottenham to win trophies.
I think that's a hard question to answer right now. To be thinking about speculations or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.
I'm focused on finishing strong with Spurs, winning these qualifiers with England and hopefully going on to have a great Euros.
I'm fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer and we'll see where we go from there.
Kane has scored 17 times and recorded 13 assists in what has arguably been the best campaign of his career so far.
Despite Kane's continued brilliance, Spurs have been extremely underwhelming this season.
They are 23 points off top spot in the Premier League and are three points astray in the race for a Champions League berth.
I think it's been a difficult spell but, look, we went into the Arsenal game winning five games in a row.
Obviously the Arsenal game was a difficult one to take and the Europa League where we went out was a big disappointment.
But we bounced back on Sunday with a win [at Aston Villa] and I think when you look at the bigger picture, we're a couple of points off the top four places and we've got a cup final to play.
So if we're looking at it at the end of May and we've finished in the top four and won the Carabao Cup, I think everyone will say it's been a pretty good season.
In my career and as a person I never get too high and never get too low. It's part of football, you're going to go through tough spells and you're going to go through good spells and it's important just to keep focused on the bigger picture. And that's what I'm trying to do and I'm sure the team are trying to do as well.