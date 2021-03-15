In-form Stuttgart striker confesses love for Liverpool

VfB Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić has admitted he is a Liverpool fan and would find it hard to turn down the Reds if they came knocking for him this summer.
The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 14 goals from 27 games in all competitions, including eight in his last eight appearances.
Kalajdžić has seen a move to the Premier League mooted in the past, with West Ham United said to be one of his suitors.
Whilst Liverpool aren't one of the sides to have been credited with interest in the Austrian, Kalajdžić is making no secret of the fact that Anfield would be his preferred landing spot if a window of opportunity were to swing open.
Speaking to BILD, the 6ft 7in striker said:
I feel completely at home at VfB, but it would be a really tough decision because I really like Liverpool.
This club is simply special to me. When I was a kid, I saw the Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against Milan to win. That gripped me.
The last time I went to a Liverpool game with my brother, I really kitted myself out: I bought myself a scarf, jersey, cap and a mug.
There has been plenty of speculation regarding possible movement on Merseyside in the next transfer window.
Jürgen Klopp may be tempted to target a striker, despite having Roberto Firmino as his first-choice option in a No 9 role and Diogo Jota stepping up as a useful alternative.