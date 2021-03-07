Liverpool fans set up GoFundMe to raise money for Kylian Mbappé transfer

Two Liverpool supporters are desperate for the club to sign Kylian Mbappé that they set up a GoFundMe page to crowdfund the money required to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star.
The World Cup winner is a likely future Ballon d'Or winner and has already achieved more at the tender age of 22 than most players manage in an entire career.
Mbappé's contract in the French capital expires at the end of next season, with Liverpool among the clubs ready to try and lure him away from the Parc des Princes this summer.
However, it appears likely that Liverpool would struggle to afford a marquee signing like Mbappé at the end of the season, with Champions League qualification a major concern now.
But two Liverpool supporters have hatched an extremely ambitious plan to "Get Mbappe to Liverpool."
Harry Glover and Danny Dempsey-Parr have set up a GoFundMe page with the simple aim of raising £250 million to fund a transfer for the French striker.
The two enterprising Reds fans are hoping all 100 million fans worldwide will donate £2.50 to finance Mbappé's move to Anfield.
The statement on the GoFundMe page reads:
As Liverpool do not have the funds to attempt such a bid, we thought we would take it upon ourselves to raise the cash from all fans around the world. Let's shock the footballing world.
There are roughly 100m Liverpool FC fans on a global basis. If all fans donated we would only need to donate £2.50 each in order to raise enough to talk to Kylian.
Let's band together to create the first ever, and largest ever, fan-raised football transfer fee and facilitate the largest transfer of all time.
Let's make history.
At the time of writing, they have received £2,957 from 255 donors.
And the page makes it clear that if they don't achieve their target, the money will be donated to the LFC foundation.