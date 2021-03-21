Sevilla goalie scores equaliser vs Valladolid with last kick of game

Sevilla snatched a dramatic late 1-1 draw at struggling Real Valladolid on Saturday thanks to 94th-minute equaliser from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Trailing 1-0 and needing a goal to keep the pressure on their fellow title challengers, the Sevilla shot-stopper decided to come up for a corner within the dying minutes of their La Liga clash at the Estadio José Zorrilla.
Shocking defending from Valladolid allowed Sevilla's players to desperately hit the ball around the box in the hopes of finding the right target.
Sevilla did their utmost to ruffle their opponents' feathers with the ball eventually falling into the path of Bounou.
The 29-year-old connected with the ball first time and fired a superb left-footed strike past Roberto Jiménez.
Bounou took his shirt off while he wheeled away in celebration as Sevilla players swamped their teammate for his stunning equaliser.
Speaking in a post match interview with Marca, Bounou said:
It's incredible, it's difficult to describe and I didn't know how to celebrate.
You do your job in goal and it's very strange to see you there [in the opposition box].
I looked at the coach and he told me to go up [for the corner], the chance fell well for me and I am grateful to score.
Bounou's goal comes as the second one for a La Liga goalkeeper this season after Eibar stopper Marko Dmitrović scored from the penalty spot against Atlético Madrid in January.
However, the Moroccan custodian is the first goalkeeper to score in open play in La Liga in more than a decade.
The last goalkeeper to score in open play in the league was Deportivo La Coruña's Daniel Aranzubia, who headed home a 95th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Almería in February 2011.