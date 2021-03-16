Things that Juventus need to consider for the future

The past 2 years have been a bit rocky for the club as their form has declined and they switched 2 managers, which is unlike them. The lack of adaptation is what may cost them the Serie A title this year. Not only that, but they dropped out of the Champions League after beating Porto, but falling behind the aggregate score.
There is no denying that Juve will need to make some adjustments shortly, and that is exactly the topic that we wanted to discuss in this article.
They Are Still Among The Favourites
Even though this is not their brightest season and Inter have a clear lead and are at the top of the table, online bookmakers still consider Juventus to be among the favourites to win the title. After all, there are more than 10 matches remaining and anything can happen.
Now, let's check out the things that Juventus will need to consider soon.
A Proper Midfield
Juventus' midfield is filled with many great players – Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Aaron Ramsey, etc. However, it seems that they cannot find the proper chemistry. Juve's midfield is probably the biggest leak in the team and the cause of the recent failures that the club has.
Pirlo will have to find a way to either incorporate all these players and make them work together, or just completely change it. There have been some rumours that he is planning to reorganize it, with Chiesa, Melo, and McKennie being part of the new squad.
Whatever the case may be, they need to find a solution and solve this problem fast. The better the midfield is, the better the connection between the attack and defence will be. A strong midfield needs to be able to assist the attackers and help them score goals, while also providing good support for the back players.
Dybala's Case
Dybala is without a doubt one of the greatest players in the world right now. But, he's facing a huge challenge as he is having trouble integrating with the current formation. His primary position is second striker, but these types of positions are rarely played these days and that is why he is struggling.
The smartest option for him would be to learn the basics of being a playmaker as he has fantastic vision and incredible ball control. Dybala has the potential to control the game and can be fierce in this position. If he cannot find his purpose, Juve will have no option but to sell him, which is something that no Juve fan wants to see.
What's Next After Ronaldo?
After his hat-trick against Cagliari, Ronaldo officially became the top goalscorer of all time. He is a vital part of the team as he is the defining factor of many victories that the club has.
But, as he is getting old, Juventus need to start looking for an alternative so that they can organize a steady transition and make sure that the overall performance of the club will be the same, even after Ronaldo leaves.