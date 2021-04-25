 Allan Saint-Maximin slams Liverpool fan for disrespecting Sadio Mané | inside World Soccer


Allan Saint-Maximin slams Liverpool fan for disrespecting Sadio Mané

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Newcastle player Allan Saint-Maximin in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on April 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Photo: Stu Forster/GETTY IMAGES

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has hit back at a Liverpool supporter who proposed a swap deal between him and Sadio Mané.

Liverpool's hopes of securing a top-four finish were dealt another blow on Saturday following their 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Anfield.

Whilst the Magpies were deservedly showered in praise for another gutsy showing, a number of Liverpool's stars were singled out for criticism by fans and pundits alike.

One of the main targets for Liverpool fans in the aftermath of the dropped points was Mané, who many felt could have done better with the chances afforded him.

The Senegalese forward is not enjoying his best season and has now scored just one league goal in his last 13 league appearances.

And one Liverpool fan was so disappointed in Mané that he asked one of their opponents if he would be interested in a potential swap deal with the former Southampton star.

Joe Willock netted Newcastle's dramatic late equaliser, but French winger Saint-Maximin was a constant problem for the Liverpool defence with his pace, running and skills.

However, despite these performances giving him plenty to shout about, the 24-year-old still showed some class towards Mané.

Allan Saint-Maximin slams Liverpool fan for disrespecting Sadio Mané
Photo: @asaintmaximin

As Saint-Maximin pointed out, Mané has been an unbelievable player for the Merseyside outfit over the last decade.

The 29-year-old has scored 94 goals in 213 games since joining from Southampton in 2016, picking up Champions League and Premier League winners' medals.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin has also been brilliant for Newcastle since his arrival at St James' Park in 2019, and one should not be surprised if another top club in England or mainland Europe come for him this summer.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, April 25, 2021
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License