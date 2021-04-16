Dimitar Berbatov warns Harry Kane against joining Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been warned against joining Manchester United by Dimitar Berbatov.
Kane could have a big decision to make in the summer if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League and end the season trophyless.
The 27-year-old is reportedly considering his future at Tottenham in a bid to finally win some silverware, and is expected to make a final decision on his future after this summer's European Championship.
United have been heavily linked with the England captain but Berbatov, who once made his own move from North London to the North West, is not convinced that Old Trafford is the best landing spot at present.
Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov explained why a transfer to United will not guarantee Kane the trophies that he craves.
If he is to leave Spurs I have no preferences to where he goes, as long as it is somewhere that sees him continue to play the same football.
But when you change your environment when you have been number one, people expect you to then produce straight away.
When you don't score straight away, people will get on top of you, that is how football is these days.
If he moves, is it because he is looking for trophies. People are connecting him with United but they haven't won the Premier League for eight years.
He needs to go somewhere that will see him win trophies regularly.
What happens if he goes to a team and doesn't win anything again? Then he will think, why did I change my environment if I'm not winning anything again?
The Bulgarian legend called on his own life experience, saying he understands the situation Kane is in having been there once before ahead of his own move from Tottenham to United in 2008.
For me, my situation was similar, but also slightly different. I was from a different country and I wanted to go to the biggest club to win trophies and that was Manchester United. When I heard there was a chance to go there, I did not hesitate.
People understood my decision in the end and I took the decision based on what I wanted my personal achievements to be.
Depending on what your goals are in football, you might love a club and just want to play football and enjoy the game. Other players want trophies. Everyone is different, but it will depend on his personal motivations.
If Kane called me I would tell him he has to make the right choice, decide on his personal ambitions and motivations.
If he leaves, he will let some people down. It is his decision and it is going to be a difficult one.
In four years at United, Berbatov won two Premier League titles, one League Cup, two Community Shields, the Club World Cup and reached one Champions League final.