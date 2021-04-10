Ex-Arsenal ace dreams of returning to Russia to do porn with 20 Tatar girls

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed his intention to star in porn with 20 Tatar girls.
Frimpong burst onto the scene at Arsenal in 2011 with a flurry of yellow cards and interesting performances.
Known for his tough tackling and Stay Dench clothing line with cousin and rapper Lethal Bizzle, the midfielder became a well-known figure despite only making six Premier League appearances for the Gunners.
In 2014, he permanently cut ties with Arsenal to join English lower-tier outfit Barnsley and subsequently moved to Russian side Dinamo Ufa - where he played more games (25) than for any other club during his career.
After leaving Russia in 2016, the 29-year-old had brief spells in Sweden and Cyprus, before retiring in 2019 due to injury.
After hanging up his boots, though, Frimpong is keen on taking up a new role in a slightly different career field - as a porn actor.
In an interview with Russian publisher Sport 24, the Ghanaian said:
Oh yeah! I still want to come to Ufa and star in porn with 20 Tatar babes!
Asked if he had any suggestions for the films, he replied:
Yes, many suggestions! They write to me and ask to come.
The problem is I don't have the money for the ticket. But I really like Tatar women!
Tatars refers to an ethnic group that originated in Northern and Central Asian - but is now most commonly found in Russia, with over five million believed to reside there.