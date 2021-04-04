Goal Of The Season Contender! Daniele Verde (Spezia) vs Lazio

Spezia winger Daniele Verde scored arguably the goal of the Serie A season with a stunning overhead kick in the 2-1 away defeat at Lazio.
Lazio took the lead against the Serie A minnows after 56 minutes through Manuel Lazzari.
However, Verde drew Spezia level after 73 minutes with a goal which would have been deserving to win any match.
Ghanaian international Emmanuel Gyasi won the ball on the left flank before whipping a cross into the path of Verde.
What followed was a moment of magic as Verde, with his back to goal, showed fantastic agility to leap up and volley home an unreal strike that flew into the top corner.
His stunning goal was not to be rewarded, though, as a last-gasp Felipe Caicedo penalty scraped the win for Lazio.