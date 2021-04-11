 Grimsby player sent off for headbutting TEAMMATE at half-time vs Bradford | inside World Soccer


Grimsby player sent off for headbutting TEAMMATE at half-time vs Bradford

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Stefan Payne sits on the steps at The Valley Parade after being sent off for headbutting teammate Filipe Morais
There was a bizarre moment in League Two on Saturday evening as Grimsby Town striker Stefan Payne received his marching orders after headbutting his own teammate at half-time.

With the Mariners 1-0 down at Bradford City, Payne was berated by teammate Filipe Morais as the two sets of players walked towards the dressing rooms at the half time whistle.

Morais laid into Payne who then completely lost his cool and pushed his head towards the Portuguese winger.

The referee followed Payne into the tunnel and brandished the red card, whilst Morais was substituted at the interval.

Bradford held firm to secure the 1-0 win and leave Grimsby seven points from safety with six games to play and facing relegation from League Two.

Reacting to Payne's sending off, Grimsby boss Paul Hurst told reporters after the match:

I'm angry. Stef might be the one that's done it, but the pair of them have let the club down, and everyone connected to us. They made the task more difficult than it needed to be.

I turned away, I saw that they were having a little disagreement which is normal, but it obviously went a lot further than that. I turned and saw that the referee had given the red card, and someone said he'd been sent off.

They basically let everyone down, and quite frankly it's embarrassing.

Asked whether Payne would play for the club again, Hurst responded:

It'll be dealt with. That's all I can say.

on Sunday, April 11, 2021
 
