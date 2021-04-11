Grimsby player sent off for headbutting TEAMMATE at half-time vs Bradford

There was a bizarre moment in League Two on Saturday evening as Grimsby Town striker Stefan Payne received his marching orders after headbutting his own teammate at half-time.
With the Mariners 1-0 down at Bradford City, Payne was berated by teammate Filipe Morais as the two sets of players walked towards the dressing rooms at the half time whistle.
Morais laid into Payne who then completely lost his cool and pushed his head towards the Portuguese winger.
He certainly did Simon! #bcafc #gtfc https://t.co/GA6uDAUJhO pic.twitter.com/sCJzYfzpMs— Carl Smith (@sm_carl) April 10, 2021
🤷 | In case you didn't believe us...#BCAFC | #CityForAll https://t.co/Qkuj0Ldhgg pic.twitter.com/ttCxWJPn9y— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 10, 2021
Reacting to Payne's sending off, Grimsby boss Paul Hurst told reporters after the match:
I'm angry. Stef might be the one that's done it, but the pair of them have let the club down, and everyone connected to us. They made the task more difficult than it needed to be.
I turned away, I saw that they were having a little disagreement which is normal, but it obviously went a lot further than that. I turned and saw that the referee had given the red card, and someone said he'd been sent off.
They basically let everyone down, and quite frankly it's embarrassing.
Asked whether Payne would play for the club again, Hurst responded:
It'll be dealt with. That's all I can say.