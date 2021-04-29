Harry Kane reiterates desire to win trophies amid exit talk

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has made it clear he is desperate to win trophies in comments that will raise alarm about his happiness at the club.
Spurs extended their trophyless run to 13 years after being beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday.
Kane will soon turn 28 and is still looking for the first major piece of silverware of his career, with talk over his future hotting up.
The England captain continues to be linked with a move away from his boyhood club and has stated that he will consider his future after Euro 2020.
But in the clearest sign yet he is considering his Tottenham future, Kane pointed out that his career may end up feeling unfulfilled without club trophies.
Speaking after being named the Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards, Kane told Sky Sports:
Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements. When I look back at the end of my career, these are the things I will go over and take in more but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies.
I want to be winning the biggest prizes there is to offer and we are not quite doing that.
It is bittersweet, I would rather be winning team trophies and this one but it is what it is.
Kane was named Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards on Tuesday evening after another season where he has shone despite his side failing to win any honours.
I am proud to win it. It means it has been a good season on the pitch, so I have just got to try and continue what I am doing.
For sure, if I finish my career as Premier League top goalscorer and, hopefully, England top goalscorer, that'd be incredible - but it wouldn't feel as good if I didn't have a lot of team trophies to go with that. If I didn't have the Premier League or a European Championships to go with that.
From an individual point of view, of course that's the end goal, to try and score as many goals as possible and be at the top of those charts. But, for sure, without winning the biggest trophies as a team, it wouldn't feel as good.