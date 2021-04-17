Mario Mandžukić gives March salary to charity after sitting out injured

AC Milan striker Mario Mandžukić has given up his salary for the month of March because he was out injured for the entire month.
The 34-year-old arrived on a free transfer in January, but ankle and muscle injuries have restricted him to just five appearances so far.
The injury problems have certainly affected Mandžukić, who has now made a brilliant gesture to make up for his lack of contributions in recent weeks.
The former Croatia international has refused to accept his wages for the month of March, instead insisting that they be donated to the club's charity.
And Milan president Paolo Scaroni confirmed the news during an interview with the ANSA news agency.
An exceptional gesture which demonstrates the ethics and professionalism of Mario Mandžukić and his respect for Milan.
The club will thus have the opportunity to further support the Milan Foundation for projects in favour of young people in conditions of socio-economic and educational fragility, in which sport is a tool for social inclusion.
Mandžukić's time at Milan is his second spell in Italy, having spent four seasons at Juventus, where he won four Scudetti and the Coppa Italia three times.