Nick Pope buys set of goalposts in York City auction

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has recently won a set of goalposts from York City's old ground in an auction.
The National League North side left Bootham Crescent - their home of 89 years - to move into the new LNER Community Stadium back in January.
The Minstermen auctioned off 132 pieces of memorabilia from their beloved old ground, featuring everything from signs, tables and chairs to the urinals.
Item No 1 on the list were three sets of goalposts used on matchdays during the club's final few months at the stadium, each with a starting price of £250.
And Pope, who spent part of the 2013/14 season on loan at the then League Two club, ended up winning a set.
Speaking to BBC Radio York, the 28-year-old England international said:
I bid on it because it coincided with my garden getting renovated and I just thought there was a nice space at the end for it.
I thought it would be a good thing to help the club if I won the bid and if someone else outbid me then that would be more money for them.
I still follow them on social media and keep an eye on the results. They played an important part in my career so it's nice to keep an eye on them.