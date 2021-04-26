 Ref calls Sevilla players back from dressing room to play final minute vs Granada | inside World Soccer


Ref calls Sevilla players back from dressing room to play final minute vs Granada

Monday, April 26, 2021

Sevilla player Marcos Acuña is seen wearing his socks to resume play against Granada after the referee blew too early for full-time

There was a lot of confusion at the end of Sevilla's match against Granada on Sunday, as the hosts had to hold out for not one, but two full-time whistles.

Sevilla beat Granada 2-1 at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to move within three points of La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid, but the game was made memorable for some baffling scenes at the end.

An Ivan Rakitić penalty and a Lucas Ocampos' finish secured victory for Sevilla, despite Roberto Soldado's 90th-minute penalty adding some tension to the late drama.

And referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea ensured it was far nervier than it should have been.

Despite four minutes being added on, the match official blew the final whistle after 93 minutes.

After plenty of confusion, and protests from the visiting side, de Burgos appeared to realise his error and asked the Sevilla players to come back onto the pitch .

Sevilla's players that had already stripped off their shoes, shinguards and jerseys were recalled from all over the stadium to see out the remaining minute.

The two sides played out another minute before the match official blew the whistle for full-time for a second, and final, time.

on Monday, April 26, 2021
 
