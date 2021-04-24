Sexy influencer Kinsey Wolanski speaks about THAT Champions League final streak

Sexy American influencer Kinsey Wolanski has opened up on how streaking during the Champions League final in 2019 affected her career.
The 24-year-old model - who has been featured by the likes of Sports Illustrated and Maxim - rose to stardom in 2019 after streaking at football's showpiece final.
With the world watching Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, Wolanski sprinted onto the pitch of Wanda Metropolitano wearing just a skimpy black swimsuit.
The blonde bombshell was able to get all the way to the half-way line before finally being ushered her off the field by security.
Her stunt was to promote her then boyfriend's X-rated porn website Vitaly Uncensored, with her actions resulting in her spending five hours in jail.
Speaking in an interview with Names Magazine, Wolanski commented on how her streak boosted her career.
I definitely wasn't prepared for what was to follow that game, but going into it I was excited to push things to the limit and see where it would go as I love living life to the fullest!
I'm very thankful for that experience as it grew my platform that I now have to share and connect with a wider audience across the world.
The California native now has over three million followers on Instagram and launched her own sportswear line off the back of her new notoriety.
Wolanski, known for her daredevil adventures and world travels, has grown quite the fan base of loyal followers online who are eagerly anticipating her next step.
I'm a licensed skydiver and helicopter pilot - I love doing adventurous activities, but not so much for the adrenaline, but more so that I really love to live my life to the fullest and have new and exciting experiences.
I live by the motto, "Life is for living."
