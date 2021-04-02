Timo Werner given 'honourary Macedonian citizen' after horror miss for Germany

Timo Werner has been made an "honourary North Macedonian citizen" after his terrible miss for Germany on Wednesday night.
Germany suffered a first World Cup qualifying defeat in almost 20 years as they lost 2-1 to North Macedonia in Duisburg.
With 10 minutes remaining and the game evenly poised at 1-1, Werner missed a golden opportunity to give Germany the lead.
Serge Gnabry played İlkay Gündoğan through on goal and the midfielder squared the ball to Werner, who was around eight yards out.
The Chelsea striker, though, seemed to get his feet tangled up as he completely mistimed his effort and his scuffed shot trickled wide of the goal.
Werner stooped down in embarrassment and disbelief, holding his head in his hands - whilst North Macedonian players were visibly stunned.
His almighty blunder proved costly as five minutes later, Elif Elmas scored the winner for the visitors to secure a memorable win for the 65th ranked team in the world.
As if the embarrassment of missing such a sitter wasn't enough, one newspaper has trolled Werner by giving him his own identity card.
SID mocked up the document, complete with his name, date of birth, headshot, his Macedonian nationality and a child-like "TW" scrawled in the signature box.
The 25-year-old has endured a difficult debut campaign since arriving at Stamford Bridge for £53 million from RB Leipzig last summer.
Werner came to England with a big reputation of scoring goals at RB Leipzig, having scored 34 goals in 45 matches for the Bundesliga outfit in the 2019/20 season.
However, it's not worked out for the former VfB Stuttgart forward yet in West London.
Just five Premier League goals in 28 games doesn't look like a good investment by the Blues so far.