Christian Eriksen aims sly dig at Spurs over trophyless stint

Denmark international Christian Eriksen is determined to keep winning trophies for Inter Milan after finally getting his hands on some silverware.
Departing Tottenham Hotspur for Inter in January 2020 in his quest to win trophies, Eriksen's decision to move on despite Daniel Levy desperately wanting to keep him at the club was finally vindicated.
Inter were crowned Serie A champions on Sunday after Atalanta dropped points, ensuring the Nerazzurri, who have a 13-point cushion, couldn't be caught this season.
Finally adding a medal to his collection after failing to win one during his seven seasons at Spurs, Eriksen told La Gazzetta dello Sport:
It was hard to win before I joined Inter, perhaps I am living the best moment of my career.
It's a good starting point, now we can begin a new cycle. It will be hard to win nine titles in a row, but we'll try to build something beautiful.
Adapting to new surroundings proved problematic, but the Danish midfielder has played his way back into form after embracing the methods of a Antonio Conte.
I was willing to learn new things when I arrived. I hadn't understood I had to follow Conte system all the time.
Before, I was free to make decisions based on what I saw. It had a lot to do with intuition. Now, there is a general plan we have to follow. We must be ready, know where the teammates are and where they can move. I had to learn all this and adapt to a different pace.
I like the way I used to play before and I like how I play now. I do different things and I have a trophy in my CV, maybe that's why the others see me as a better footballer.