Dani Alves has regret at not signing for Manchester City in 2017

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has admitted his regret at passing up the chance to be reunited with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in 2017.
The 38-year-old played 208 times for Guardiola at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, winning a multitude of major honours for the Spanish giants.
And five years after he had left Spain, a reunion with Guardiola in England was mooted.
However, instead of reuniting with his former boss, Alves instead opted to join Paris Saint-Germain as he linked up with fellow countryman Neymar.
Now seeing out his career at São Paulo, Alves has revealed his regret at not reuniting with Guardiola at the Etihad four years ago.
Speaking during an interview with SporTV, Alves said:
I regret it. Not that I choose PSG, not at all. I am not sorry for playing for PSG, of course I am not. My time in France was incredible.
But it was my fault it didn't work out with Manchester City. The deal was all OK but I had some personal problems and had to change my plans.
It would have been wonderful to work with the man who changed my life again. There is a bad taste to have failed to do that, to have failed him [Guardiola].
I don't like to fail people and especially not those who believed me, trusted in me and helped me become who I am today.
I have already said sorry to him. I failed. But I am a human being and I make mistakes.
Instead of Alves, Guardiola secured the services of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur instead - who has proven to be a major success during his four-years in the North-West so far.