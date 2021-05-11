Sheffield Utd striker arrested after being involved in street brawl

Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie has reportedly been arrested after a video of him allegedly punching a man in a street brawl went viral.
The footage - widely circulated online over the weekend - showed a man understood to be McBurnie in an altercation with someone in a street in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.
McBurnie was seen in the video striding towards a man out of shot, knocking his phone to the ground and stamping on it before brutally assaulting him.
I saw him arguing with this girl. I was with two mates and he was getting a bit aggressive and loud. I said as a joke, "Chill out mate, it can't be worse than getting relegated."
He seemed all right at first. He was saying, "Put your phone away, lads." I said, "Why would I want to put my phone away?" Then he's smacked me.
He has hit me a few times and one of my mates dragged him off. Him, the girl and another lad walked off.
Now, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed an arrest has been made.
A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted.
The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May on High Street, Knaresborough.
The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
New footage has now emerged which appears to show McBurnie being provoked before the attack.
In July last year, he was fined £30,000 by Leeds JPs for drink driving in October 2019.