Antoine Griezmann sets sights on future MLS move

France striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed he wants to move to the United States after his contract at Barcelona runs out.
The 30-year-old arrived at the Camp Nou from Atlético Madrid in 2019 for €120 million and he hasn't managed to fully settle yet.
He still has three years left on his contract with the Catalans, but it appears he has already decided to see out his playing days in Major League Soccer to realise a long-held desire to live in the United States.
Griezmann is known to be a keen basketball and NBA fan, often travelling to games when he has time off.
Speaking to French newspaper Le Figaro, Griezmann said:
My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that, I think it will be the right time to go to the United States.
I love that country, their culture, the NBA and I would love to discover more about it, along with my family when we move out there.
I would love to play in the US but as a top player in a team which can win the MLS, not when my legs have gone and I have nothing left to offer out on the pitch.
The MLS has been a popular destination for many of Europe's top players, with the likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry enjoying spells Stateside.
Griezmann's Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi has also expressed a desire to play in the MLS one day.