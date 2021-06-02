Chelsea begin preparation for next season; set for summer spree

Chelsea's UEFA Champions League success last Saturday, the club hierarchy has commenced plans to fortify the team ahead of next season.
The Blues won Europe's biggest trophy for the second time with a well-deserved win over Premier Leagues champions Manchester City in an all-Premier League clash in Porto.
German tactician Thomas Tuchel got the better of his City counterpart, Spaniard Pep Guardiola for the third time since replacing Englishman Frank Lampard in January to bring back the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2012.
British media reports suggest the newly crowned European Champions are keen on landing Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the Premier League side plan to invest in the playing personnel again this summer window.
The Stamford Bridge giants want to lure the Belgium international forward back to the West London club, precisely Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old former Manchester United striker likely to leave the recently crowned Serie A champions.
Inter Milan need to raise money due to financial worries and are looking for a transfer fee of about £100 million for their top scorer last term.
Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland is also being mentioned. The Norwegian striker is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2024 but has an about £66 million buyout clause, which could be activated in the summer of 2022, and this summer's player transfers helps you see the successful deals done so far.
The player's agent - Mino Raiola and father Alf Inge– traveled to Madrid and Barcelona for discussions in April, while he has also been connected with Manchester United and Manchester City.
Mino Raiola acknowledged Borussia Dortmund are not interested in selling the prolific striker, who netted 41 goals in 41 matches this term, and Haaland himself has claimed he could stay longer than the summer.
Meanwhile, following their Champions League success, German manager Thomas Tuchel is set to open a new, long-term deal at the West London club following Saturday's UEFA Champions League victory.
The current contract of the German has the option for an extension but the ex-Dortmund boss will rather be rewarded with a new contract following his instant success at Stamford Bridge since succeeding Frank Lampard in January.
Thomas Tuchel admitted following his initial meeting with Blues Owner Roman Abramovich on the field at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday that a new deal could be in the offing.
It's also been reported that Brazil's international defender Thiago Silva will also return to the club next season with the option for another year being taken up by Chelsea, on the back of an influential one year since arriving from French club Paris Saint-Germain on a free last summer.
However, some players are set to depart the club this summer. Frenchman Olivier Giroud is one of the players that appear could leave the club this summer window as they overhaul their team. Giroud is reportedly close to agreeing to a switch to AC Milan.
The France international could be followed out of the club by English striker Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri.
Tammy, who has 24 months remaining on his current deal, was not named in the squad for the UEFA Champions League final.
The Blues won Europe's biggest trophy for the second time with a well-deserved win over Premier Leagues champions Manchester City in an all-Premier League clash in Porto.
German tactician Thomas Tuchel got the better of his City counterpart, Spaniard Pep Guardiola for the third time since replacing Englishman Frank Lampard in January to bring back the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2012.
British media reports suggest the newly crowned European Champions are keen on landing Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the Premier League side plan to invest in the playing personnel again this summer window.
The Stamford Bridge giants want to lure the Belgium international forward back to the West London club, precisely Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old former Manchester United striker likely to leave the recently crowned Serie A champions.
Inter Milan need to raise money due to financial worries and are looking for a transfer fee of about £100 million for their top scorer last term.
Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland is also being mentioned. The Norwegian striker is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2024 but has an about £66 million buyout clause, which could be activated in the summer of 2022, and this summer's player transfers helps you see the successful deals done so far.
The player's agent - Mino Raiola and father Alf Inge– traveled to Madrid and Barcelona for discussions in April, while he has also been connected with Manchester United and Manchester City.
Mino Raiola acknowledged Borussia Dortmund are not interested in selling the prolific striker, who netted 41 goals in 41 matches this term, and Haaland himself has claimed he could stay longer than the summer.
Meanwhile, following their Champions League success, German manager Thomas Tuchel is set to open a new, long-term deal at the West London club following Saturday's UEFA Champions League victory.
The current contract of the German has the option for an extension but the ex-Dortmund boss will rather be rewarded with a new contract following his instant success at Stamford Bridge since succeeding Frank Lampard in January.
Thomas Tuchel admitted following his initial meeting with Blues Owner Roman Abramovich on the field at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday that a new deal could be in the offing.
It's also been reported that Brazil's international defender Thiago Silva will also return to the club next season with the option for another year being taken up by Chelsea, on the back of an influential one year since arriving from French club Paris Saint-Germain on a free last summer.
However, some players are set to depart the club this summer. Frenchman Olivier Giroud is one of the players that appear could leave the club this summer window as they overhaul their team. Giroud is reportedly close to agreeing to a switch to AC Milan.
The France international could be followed out of the club by English striker Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri.
Tammy, who has 24 months remaining on his current deal, was not named in the squad for the UEFA Champions League final.