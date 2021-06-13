Christian Eriksen stable in hospital after collapsing during Euro 2020 game vs Finland

Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition in hospital following a collapse on the pitch during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game with Finland.
With five minutes remaining in the first half at the Parken Stadium, the Inter Milan player collapsed on the turf and there was immediate concern regarding his well-being.
Referee Anthony Taylor was quick to react to enable the paramedics onto the pitch as the midfielder's teammates were left in shock.
Denmark captain Simon Kjær , who prevented Eriksen from swallowing his tongue, led the distressed Danish players in forming a ring around their teammate to shield the distressing scenes from the rest of the world.
UEFA then confirmed that the former Tottenham Hotspur ace has been stabilised and has been taken to hospital.
It was initially thought the game would be postponed, but there was soon confirmation that the game would be resumed - after some players had personally spoken to Eriksen via FaceTime.
The match was resumed and Denmark went on to lose the match 1-0, but it was clear they had more important matters on their mind during the second half.
After the match, a clearly emotional Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand explained the decision-making process.
There were no other options because Finland play the 16th and we play the 17th. Had they played the same day, we could have played the match a day later. But it was either tonight or tomorrow at 12.00.
It was totally unmanageable for the players to imagine not being able to sleep tonight - and then having to show up tomorrow and drive the bus in and play the match tomorrow. It was more confusing than trying to get in now and - quite frankly - trying to get it over with.
Getting it put behind us. It was the choice that time went by. It was the choice that the players chose together.