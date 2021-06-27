'Didier Deschamps can no longer manage Kylian Mbappé's ego'

Former Paris Saint-Germain winger Jérôme Rothen believes Kylian Mbappé's ego is becoming an increasing concern for France boss Didier Deschamps.
Mbappé had a public feud with Olivier Giroud prior to Euro 2020 where the Chelsea striker accused the 22-year-old of failing to pass to him during a 3-0 friendly win against Bulgaria.
Giroud's statement angered Mbappé who demanded to hold a press conference to respond to his fellow compatriot's comments which was later refused by the French camp.
Whilst Mbappé has shown moments of quality throughout Euro 2020, the ex-AS Monaco forward is still without a goal so far despite starting all three of France's Group F games.
And Rothen has hit out at Mbappé that his ego has now become so great that Les Bleus boss Deschamps cannot control it.
Speaking to RMC Sport, Rothen said:
That he is the leader on the pitch, no problem... that it [his ego] extends to off the field too, that bothers me.
I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappé do so many things.
It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros. Is he in the right like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no.
We expect much better from Kylian Mbappé. Everyone thinks that Mbappé is one of the best players in Europe. But if you immediately put him in the category of the very best, you cannot be satisfied.