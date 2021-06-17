José Mourinho likens Jack Grealish to Luís Figo

José Mourinho has admitted he is a firm admirer of Jack Grealish, even comparing the Aston Villa ace to Portuguese icon Luís Figo.
Grealish has played an instrumental role in Villa's rise back to the Premier League.
The 25-year-old acts as the creative hub for Dean Smith's team and is among the most highly rated players in English football.
He enjoyed a productive 2020/21 campaign with the Midlands side, registering seven goals and 12 assists across all competitions despite some injury problems.
In an interview with TalkSPORT recently, Mourinho explained that Grealish's personality and determination is reminiscent of former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Figo, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2000.
I don't like making comparisons, especially with a Golden Ball winner, but Grealish reminds me of my Figo.
Figo, I had him in different periods in my career but I had him in his last season as a player at Inter Milan and even in his last season he was like, "give me the ball and I will resolve the problems for you."
The way Grealish gets the ball and attacks people, gets fouls, gets penalties, he's very powerful, I like him very much.