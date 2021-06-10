Why Antonio Conte snubbed Tottenham's project

Antonio Conte has revealed why he turned down the chance to manage Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs are still yet to appoint a permanent successor to José Mourinho, who was sacked by the club in April.
Former Chelsea boss Conte looked as though he was on course for a return to the Premier League after leaving Inter Milan in May.
The 51-year-old delivered Inter's first Scudetto for 11 years, only to exit weeks later amid reports the Nerazzurri would be forced to sell first-team players due to financial pressures.
However, Conte's proposed move to North London looks to have collapsed after talks stalled due to economic reasons.
Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, though, the former Juventus tactician made clear he's never based his decisions on money.
The market sets the price, but had I been obsessed by money, I would have stayed where I was in the past. I would have accepted compromises and obtained new contracts.
I look for the projects instead and I am ready to stay at home if something is not convincing me. It has to do with vision, honesty and principles.
Generally, I like the challenges and I've accepted many of them during my career. Even the top clubs I coached were never the favourites when I arrived.
However, if there's something that doesn't convince me I prefer not to accept regardless of the money.
Spurs have been frustrated in their search for a new coach, with the club missing out on top target Julian Nagelsmann - who went to Bayern Munich - whilst Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag ended up committing his future to the Eredivise giants.
Tottenham have now switched their attentions to former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, who was sacked by the Italian outfit in favour of Mourinho.