NBA stars stunned by Lionel Messi's massive Barcelona contract

NBA players are among the highest paid athletes in the world, yet even some of American basketball's biggest stars were stunned to learn how much Lionel Messi was earning at Barcelona.
Even amongst athletes, NBA players are dominating the charts by being the most-paid sportsmen in the world.
However, recently it was disclosed that Messi's four year deal with the Catalans was worth an estimated €555 million, by far the largest contract in professional sports history.
Details of Messi's previous contract were leaked to the Spanish media back in January.
It showed that the 34-year-old Argentine was earning a staggering €555,237,619 with base salary, image rights, bonuses and other variables taken into account.
The €133 million per season arrangement is comfortably the biggest contract in the sports history and was enough to leave several NBA superstars in disbelief.
Messi's deal at the Camp Nou expired on 30 June, meaning the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now officially no longer a Barcelona player.
He does look likely to re-sign with the La Liga giants, yet Messi will almost definitely have to take a pay cut on his astronomical wages, given the dire financial situation the club are in.