The transfer "fund" of the day: Grujić, Townsend and Vrgoc

"Merseyside" forces were "active" tonight, with Liverpool putting forward the scrapping with a profit of 17 million euros for Grujić and Awoniyi and Everton announcing Townsend and Begovic. "Hit" from Panetolikos with Vrgoc.
The "broom" operation in Liverpool started with two final departures and a solid "rubble" of the order of 17 million euros! The Reds announced the transfer of Marko Grujić to Porto for 9 million euros, with the Serbian midfielder leaving "Anfield" after a total of five years for the sake of the Dragons, to whom he played on loan last season. At the same time, the past is Taivo Awoniyi, the 24-year-old Nigerian forward who left on loan seven times in six years to the "Reds", with the Berlin Union making him his own this time for the amount of 7.5 million euros.
About a mile away, two players met at Everton's offices to sign. Merseyside's compatriot started with the acquisition of Andros Townsend, who had been released by Crystal Palace after five years in London. Shortly afterwards, the transfer of Asmir Begovic took place. The 34-year-old Bosnian keeper was released by Bournemouth and signed for Tofiz for 1 + 1 years, thus closing the trio for the "1" position of the Candies in view of the new season (Pickford, Virginia, the other two).
In the domestic events, the beginning of the European obligations of some teams in relation to the "gas" that many have recently pressed, it seems that they "froze", for a long time or so we will see, the transfers. As a "finished" deal we had tonight only in Panetolikos, which announced the acquisition of the 31-year-old Croatian stopper Branko Vrgoc.
Let's see Grujić's resume in a bit more detail.
Marko Grujić is a Serbian football player. He was born on April 13, 1996, in Belgrade, BR Yugoslavia. He is under contract with FC Porto as a loan player from Liverpool FC.
Grujić originates from the youth of Red Star Belgrade. On the last matchday of the 2012/13 season (May 26, 2013) he made his debut in a 3-0 defeat against FK Vojvodina in the first team in the SuperLiga. In the 2013/14 season, Grujić was not used. That's the year Red Star Belgrade won the championship.
Grujić played on loan at FK Kolubara in the second-rate Prva Liga from mid-September to early November 2014. There he played five games during which he scored two goals. Grujić became a regular player in the 2015/16 season at the latest and returned to his home club.
Grujić was signed by Liverpool FC at the beginning of January 2016. Plans and agreements changed, and he played the season on loan at Red Star Belgrade to the end. In the Premier League on August 20, 2016, Grujić made his debut for Liverpool FC against Burnley FC. In the 78th minute, he came on for Adam Lallana.
In January 2018 he was loaned for six months to second division Cardiff City. After his return from Wales on loan, Liverpool FC loaned him out again, this time to Hertha BSC for the 2018/19 Bundesliga season. On August 25, 2018, he came on for Vedad Ibisevic in the 88th minute of the 1-0 win over 1 and he played his first competitive game for Hertha BSC. FC Nürnberg. In the 2-0 away win against FC Schalke 04 on matchday 2, he was in the starting line-up for the first time. He scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on December 8, 2018.
His loan contract in Berlin was extended for another year for the 2019/20 season. Grujić was a regular in the central midfield under three different head coaches. He only missed a few games. Grujić will return to England following the Bundesliga season.
At Liverpool, he only made two appearances in the EFL Cup, which is why he was loaned to FC Porto at the beginning of October 2020 shortly before the end of the transfer period until the end of the 2020/21 season.
Let's have a closer look of Townsend's CV too.
Andros Darryl Townsend (born July 16, 1991, in London) is an English football player. He plays for Crystal Palace.
Townsend played for Spurs since he was nine and was trained in their football academy since 2007. Immediately afterwards, in August 2009, a loan deal was concluded with the Football League One representative Leyton Orient, but this was limited to one month.
During 2010/11 season Townsend signed a loan deal with Ipswich Town, which should apply for the entire season. After average performance, the loan was terminated early at the turn of the year. This made it possible for Townsend to make his competitive debut for the Spurs in the third round of the FA Cup and at the same time to score his first goal. Due to his appearances in the second division he could not apply for nominations in the first team of the Spurs, so that the second division Watford FC secured the services of the Englishman until the end of the season. There, however, he was dismissed after a month and three missions from the loan business, so that Townsend had the fourth employer in one season with the signature at Millwall FC in March 2011.
At the end of the season he returned to London and spent the first half of the 2011/12 season in the Spurs squad, for which he was still no Premier League game but six games in the Europa League. He was awarded to Birmingham City in February because he was not satisfied with Leeds. He spent the first half of the 2012/13 season in Tottenham and made his first five appearances in the Premier League and three in the Europa League. On January 2013 Townsend moved on loan to the Queens Park Rangers.
In June 2013, Townsend was banned from the national FA for violating betting rules for four months. In addition, a fine of £ 18,000 was imposed. In January 2016, Townsend moved to Newcastle United. He signed a contract with the Magpies for five and a half years. After relegation with Newcastle United, he moved to Crystal Palace for the 2016/17 season.
Townsend went through the U-16, U-17 and U-19 national teams of the English Football Association. With the U-19 he took part in the U-19 European Championship in Ukraine in 2009 and was substituted there twice in the group stage.
He made his first game for England's senior team in the starting eleven in the qualifying game for the 2014 World Cup against Montenegro on October 11, 2013. His game was praised (Townsend had dream debut) and he scored in a 4-1 win in a goal in the 78th minute. His last international match so far was on November 15, 2016, in a 2-2 draw against Spain. Since then it has not been taken into account.
