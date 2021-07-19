Virgil van Dijk slams 'completely false' claims of Louis van Gaal protest

Virgil van Dijk was left fuming after reports emerged in the media suggesting he was leading the Netherlands squad in a revolt against Louis van Gaal's return.
The Netherlands are currently on the lookout for a new boss following the resignation of Frank de Boer after the frustrating Euro 2020 exit at the hands of the Czech Republic in the last 16.
It has been reported that former Manchester United manager van Gaal is now the number one choice for the KNVB as the new coach for the Oranje squad.
But The Mirror has published an article claiming that van Dijk had been trying to fight the appointment.
The article reported that that van Dijk, vice-captain Georginio Wijnaldum and a number of other "rebel players" wanted former Chelsea assistant Henk ten Cate to take over instead of van Gaal.
Well, the story found its way to van Dijk, and the Liverpool defender was not impressed.
Van Gaal was previously the Netherlands coach twice before.
He failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, but in 2014 he guided the Dutch to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The 69-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by United in 2016, winning the FA Cup in his final game of a remarkable 25-year coaching career.