Emi Martínez taunts Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes in ultimate s***housery moment

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez appears to be asking Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalty instead of Bruno Fernandes

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez goaded Cristiano Ronaldo shortly before Bruno Fernandes missed a late penalty as Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 home defeat on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 thanks to Kortney Hause's late header, United were handed a lifeline at the death when referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot.

With Ronaldo and Fernandes both on the pitch, it was down to the latter to step up and take the crucial spot-kick.

As Fernandes prepared to take it, Villa goalkeeper Martínez made sure that he got into everyone's heads with his trash-talking.

The Argentina international walked towards Fernandes and pointed at Ronaldo and shouted "You take it!" at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

With United's players continuing to push Martínez away, he looked confident when stepping back on his line.

Despite a near flawless penalty record for United, Fernandes blazed his effort well over the crossbar and into the Stretford End.

Not done there, Martínez quickly turned around and performed a humping dance right in front of the United supporters.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Martínez has developed quite the knack of being a massive s**thouse when it comes to penalties.

The 29-year-old went viral for trash talking Yerry Mina during Argentina's Copa America semi-final shootout against Colombia earlier this year.

