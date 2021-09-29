 Sheriff Tiraspol's hero has Champions League dream tattooed on leg | inside World Soccer


Sheriff Tiraspol's hero has Champions League dream tattooed on leg

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Sheriff Tiraspol's players celebrate after defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League
Photo: Instagram/fc_sheriff

A picture has emerged on social media of Sheriff Tiraspol's hero Sébastien Thill, who has a tattoo of himself dreaming of the Champions League.

The Moldovan side are playing in the Champions League group stages for the first time in history, but they still managed a historic away win over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Thill scored with a world-class strike in the 89th minute to secure all three points after Karim Benzema had cancelled out Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's opener.

The emotional scenes that followed showed just how much the win meant to Thill, with fans noticing one brilliant tattoo one his calf.

Sheriff Tiraspol's hero Sébastien Thill has Champions League dream tattooed on leg
Photo: Instagram/fc_sheriff

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Wednesday, September 29, 2021
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License