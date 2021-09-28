 Sir Alex Ferguson names his biggest transfer regret at Man United | inside World Soccer


Sir Alex Ferguson names his biggest transfer regret at Man United

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson leave after the Sir Bobby Robson Memorial Service at Durham Cathedral on September 21, 2009 in Durham, England
Missing out on Paul Gascoigne is Sir Alex Ferguson's biggest transfer regret in his 27-year-reign at Manchester United.

After winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award with boyhood club Newcastle United, Gascoigne found himself the subject of interest for a number of clubs and Ferguson was desperate to bring him to Old Trafford in 1988.

A deal was set up and Ferguson was convinced he would be able to land Gascoigne, only for the midfielder to join Tottenham Hotspur for a record British fee of £2.2 million.

Speaking to the UTD Podcast about the player he regrets missing out on, Ferguson said:

In reality, you have to say, the only one that always comes to my mind and that's Gascoigne.

He was absolutely fantastic. I think if we'd have got him, he would have had a great career, I really do. I'm not saying he didn't have a good career but he would have had a better career with us.

We had Geordies in our squad like Robson, Bruce plus Bobby Charlton. Sir Bobby would have been a fantastic mentor to him because he's such a fantastic man and even Gary Pallister, although he was from Middlesbrough and I know they don't count that as a Geordie, as someone who understands the culture like Gary would.

He promised to sign for us and I went on holiday. I got a phone-call from the front desk from Martin Edwards saying he'd signed for Tottenham.

He signed for Tottenham because they bought his mother a house for £80,000 and, dearie me, I couldn't believe it, you know. He was a fantastic player.

The Geordie genius spent four years at Spurs, winning the FA Cup in 1991 before joining Lazio the following summer for a fee of £5.5 million.

There was a sense he never fulfilled his incredible potential, partially down to the knee injury he sustained in that 1991 cup final against Nottingham Forest, prior to a switch to Lazio.

on Tuesday, September 28, 2021
 
