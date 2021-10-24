Harry Redknapp: Ole Gunnar Solskjær NOT unsackable

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not safe from the sack despite being a Manchester United legend.
Solskjær is coming under increasing pressure after leading the Red Devils to just three wins in their last eight games.
It is not how many pictured United's season going, with the summer signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo leading many to expect a title challenge was possible.
United currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League table and eight points shy of current table-toppers Chelsea, raising questions about their title credentials.
Questions have now been asked over Solskjær and whether the former United striker has what it takes to lead the club to the top of English football again.
Redknapp, penning his weekly column for The Sun, said:
There's no doubt Solskjaer is a lovely guy but I don't buy into this business that he is unsackable, however much he's loved at Manchester United.
I'm not saying they're about to get rid of him, because I don't think they will, but I'm not having it that he's bombproof because he's a United legend either.
You could have said the same about Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles at Tottenham and it didn't save them when results weren't good enough. Frank Lampard was as big a Chelsea legend as you'll get and we all know what happened to him.
So there is no sentiment in football, believe me, and the pressure is on for Ole... and losing to Liverpool would make that a whole lot worse.
Taking over at United, initially as caretaker manager, in December 2018, Solskjær has become the latest boss to fail to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.
However, whilst predecessors José Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes were at least able to deliver the Europa League, an FA Cup, the League Cup and two Community Shields between them, the Norwegian has failed to win any trophies in his three years in the job.