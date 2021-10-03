 Jürgen Klopp likens not getting Covid-19 vaccine to drink driving | inside World Soccer


Jürgen Klopp likens not getting Covid-19 vaccine to drink driving

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp checks out the conditions during warm up ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Liverpool and NK Maribor at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on November 1, 2017
Photo: AFP/Paul ELLIS

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has explained why he himself is in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations have become a major talking point among the Premier League after a report earlier this week disclosed that just seven top-flight clubs boast a vaccination rate of over 50 percent across their squads.

Klopp finds that statistic difficult to understand, comparing the unvaccinated players to drink-drivers and saying they are to blame if others catch Covid from them.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday, the German boss said:

I explained it for myself as like drink-driving.

We've all been in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we could still drive but, because of the law, we are not allowed to drive anywhere so we don't.

But this law is not there for protecting me. It's for protecting all the other people because I'm drunk or p*ssed and want to drive a car. And we accept that as a law.

It is, for me, exactly the same. I don't take the vaccination only to protect me, I take it to protect all the people around me. If I get Covid and suffer, then it’s my fault. But If I get it and spread it to others, it's also my fault.

Asked whether he played any role in convincing players to take them, Klopp added:

I think I can say we have 99 percent vaccinated. I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I can't remember talking to players or explaining why he should. I'm not a doctor.

on Sunday, October 03, 2021
 
