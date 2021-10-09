Kylian Mbappé 'asked to leave PSG' this summer

France superstar Kylian Mbappé has confirmed that he asked Paris Saint-Germain to let him leave in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old was at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer with Madrid willing to offer a whopping €200 million for a player who is out of contract in June next year.
PSG were not willing to entertain any offers for Mbappé, but now he is out of contract next summer and could walk away from the club for nothing.
Speaking to RMC Sport, Mbappé has now opened up on exactly what happened over the summer.
I asked to leave [in July] because from the moment I didn't want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement.
This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am.
I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand-in-hand, to make a good deal and I respected that. I said, if you don't want me to leave, I'll stay.
Mbappé, who joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, is now able to walk away from nothing next summer, with the likes of Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City vying for his signature.
People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to [PSG sporting director] Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true.
It is not for me to judge, but me, my position was clear. I said that I wanted to leave and I said it quite early.
Personally, I didn't really appreciate Paris Saint-Germain saying "He is asking to leave in the last week of August..." because that is wrong. It made me feel like a thief. I informed them early, at the end of July.