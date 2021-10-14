Olivier Giroud backs Frank Lampard for Newcastle job

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has urged former boss Frank Lampard to take the reins at Newcastle United should the opportunity arise.
Steve Bruce's days at St James' Park look numbered following the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund's takeover.
With Newcastle sitting second-bottom of the Premier League, the new owners are keen to kickstart a new era for the Magpies with a different man in the dugout.
Lampard is one of the favourites to replace Bruce, along with the likes of Antonio Conte, Steven Gerrard, Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Lucien Favre.
The former Chelsea captain has been out of work since being axed as Blues boss in January of last year.
And Giroud believes Newcastle would be the perfect chance for his former boss to "bounce back" and prove his "quality".
Asked by talkSPORT whether Lampard would be a good fit on Tyneside, Giroud, now with AC Milan, said:
Yeah, definitely.
I talked to him a little bit last year and I think he's looking forward for a good challenge to come back as a manager. And I think it's definitely a good option for him.
I believe Newcastle is a big team in the Prem [Premier League] and it's a good challenge for him to bounce back and to show his quality.