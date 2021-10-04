Park Ji-sung begs Man Utd fans to stop singing 'offensive' chant about him

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has urged the club's supporters to refrain from singing a song about him - which includes a reference to Koreans eating dog meat.
The 40-year-old spent seven years at Old Trafford between 2005 and 2012 where he won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups.
During that time, United fans created a chant which includes a lyric about Koreans eating dog meat.
The terrace song continues to be sung despite the former South Korea international not playing for the club anymore.
And despite Park never denouncing the song during his playing career, he has now spoken about the need to end them.
Park was prompted to speak out after he heard the away fans sing the song when Wolverhampton Wanderers unveiled new signing Hwang Hee-chan, also South Korean, at Molineux in August.
Speaking on the UTD Podcast, Park said:
I know that United fans don't mean any offence to him for that song but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word [dog meat], which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people.
That particular word is very discomforting for Korean people, and I really feel very sorry for the younger players who heard that kind of song.
In Korea, things have changed a lot. It is true that historically we have eaten dog meat but these days, particularly the younger generation, they really hate it. The culture has changed.
I really request the fans to stop singing that word. It causes discomfort to Korean people when they hear that song. It's time to stop.