 Park Ji-sung begs Man Utd fans to stop singing 'offensive' chant about him | inside World Soccer


Park Ji-sung begs Man Utd fans to stop singing 'offensive' chant about him

Monday, October 4, 2021

Park Ji-Sung of Manchester United beats Matthew Gilks of Blackpool to scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Blackpool at Old Trafford on May 22, 2011 in Manchester, England
Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY IMAGES

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has urged the club's supporters to refrain from singing a song about him - which includes a reference to Koreans eating dog meat.

The 40-year-old spent seven years at Old Trafford between 2005 and 2012 where he won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups.

During that time, United fans created a chant which includes a lyric about Koreans eating dog meat.

The terrace song continues to be sung despite the former South Korea international not playing for the club anymore.

And despite Park never denouncing the song during his playing career, he has now spoken about the need to end them.

Park was prompted to speak out after he heard the away fans sing the song when Wolverhampton Wanderers unveiled new signing Hwang Hee-chan, also South Korean, at Molineux in August.

Speaking on the UTD Podcast, Park said:

I know that United fans don't mean any offence to him for that song but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word [dog meat], which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people.

That particular word is very discomforting for Korean people, and I really feel very sorry for the younger players who heard that kind of song.

In Korea, things have changed a lot. It is true that historically we have eaten dog meat but these days, particularly the younger generation, they really hate it. The culture has changed.

I really request the fans to stop singing that word. It causes discomfort to Korean people when they hear that song. It's time to stop.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Monday, October 04, 2021
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License