Spurs director Paratici: Harry Kane loves Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici has spoken about how Harry Kane's situation at the club.
Kane was the subject of strong interest from Manchester City, with the Citizens linked with a £150 million move for the England captain.
The 28-year-old was desperate to leave North London and join the Premier League champions in order to stand a greater chance of winning major trophies.
However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy firmly parried away all approaches from City and Kane ended up staying at his boyhood club.
And now Paratici has revealed that Spurs decided to hold onto their star striker to start the rebuild of the squad and played down any speculation surrounding his future at the club.
Speaking at the Festival dello Sport event, Paratici, who was recruited this summer from Juventus to oversee football activity at the club, said:
We have Kane, who is the best centre-forward in the world and we are enjoying his presence.
We started the reconstruction process in the club and needed our most important player with us, not to sell him.
Kane is a very intelligent man and cares about the club, so he understood and remained without problems.
Kane has endured a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign, failing to score or assist in six Premier League outings so far this term.